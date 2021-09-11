Instant Analysis: South Florida 20 Florida 42

TAMPA, FLA., SEPT. 11, 2021 – South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver showed his big play ability for the second consecutive game but No. 13/11 Florida just had too many weapons and the Gators spoiled the Bulls home opener 42-20. USF had to be able to run the ball and stop the run to have a chance at a 23rd victory out of 25 season openers but Florida didn’t allow them to do either.

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) scores on a 33-yard run in the second quareter against South Florida at Raymond James Stadium (USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Florida quarterback Emory Jones planted his right foot, cut back and ran 33 yards for a touchdown to give the Gators a 35-3 lead with 6:41 left in the first half. That may seem harsh but the game was over for all intents and purposes.