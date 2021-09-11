Instant Analysis: South Florida 20 Florida 42
TAMPA, FLA., SEPT. 11, 2021 – South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver showed his big play ability for the second consecutive game but No. 13/11 Florida just had too many weapons and the Gators spoiled the Bulls home opener 42-20.
USF had to be able to run the ball and stop the run to have a chance at a 23rd victory out of 25 season openers but Florida didn’t allow them to do either.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Florida quarterback Emory Jones planted his right foot, cut back and ran 33 yards for a touchdown to give the Gators a 35-3 lead with 6:41 left in the first half. That may seem harsh but the game was over for all intents and purposes.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Florida back-up quarterback Anthony Richardson was 3-of-3 for a game high 152 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for a game high 115 yards on four carries.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Florida went up and down the field for a devilish 666-yards. In fact, the Gators had more rushing yards (363) than the Bulls had total yards (297).
WHAT A PLAY: With 4:34 left in the first quarter Gators QB Anthony Richardson hit a wide open WR Jacob Copeland for a 75-yard catch and run touchdown. The one-play ‘drive’ gave Florida a 14-3 lead.
THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida is 0-2 overall. The offense looked improved at times but Bulls are still making costly mistakes – interfering with a punt returner, getting down to the 1-yard line only to fumble the ball back to the 10-yard line. Next up for USF is Florida A&M on Sept. 18 and Raymond James Stadium.