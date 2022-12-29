Instant Analysis: South Florida at Memphis
South Florida guard Serrel Smith Jr. scored a career-best 21 points, Tyler Harris had 17 points – all in the second half – but the Memphis flipped a switch defensively late in the second half to defeat the Bulls 86-93 in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams Thursday night at FedExForum.
Keyshwan Bryant had 12 points and seven rebounds and Sam Hines Jr. added 11 points. Russel Tchewa led the Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) with 11 rebounds.
All five Tigers starters scored in double figures led by Kendric Davis’ 24 points.
The loss is the Bulls’ first since Nov. 29 (UMass).
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tigers forward DeAndre Williams made a free throw to make it 88-81 with 33 seconds left in the game.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Davis was tremendous tonight. In addition to his scoring, Davis dished nine assists and had five steals. Defensively he was solid.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls committed 20 turnovers, 12 in the second half.
WHAT A PLAY: After a missed layup by Memphis forward Johnathan Lawson, Bulls forward Keyshawn Bryant grabbed the rebound, and sprinted to the basket for a thunderous tomahawk dunk to cut the Tiger’s lead to 25-22 with 9:48 left in the first half.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF led by 10 with 9:34 left in the second half but the Tigers gradually came back, then outscored USF 14-5 over the game’s final 3:03. The Bulls return home for two consecutive games – Wed. Jan. 4 against Temple and Sun. Jan. 8 against Wichita State.