South Florida guard Serrel Smith Jr. scored a career-best 21 points, Tyler Harris had 17 points – all in the second half – but the Memphis flipped a switch defensively late in the second half to defeat the Bulls 86-93 in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams Thursday night at FedExForum.

Keyshwan Bryant had 12 points and seven rebounds and Sam Hines Jr. added 11 points. Russel Tchewa led the Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) with 11 rebounds.

All five Tigers starters scored in double figures led by Kendric Davis’ 24 points.

The loss is the Bulls’ first since Nov. 29 (UMass).





