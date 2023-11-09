Five USF players scored in double-figures led by Chris Youngblood ’s game high 19-points. Selton Miguel scored 18 points and tied a career record with four made three-pointers, Sam Hines Jr . posted 12 points, Jose Placer and Jayden Reid each had 11.

The Bulls used a 17-2 run in the first half to take control of the game and never looked back. They never trailed in the game.

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 9, 2023) – The Amir Abdur-Rahim era of South Florida men’s basketball got off to a good start when USF defeated South Carolina State 96-52 Thursday at Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Placer made two free throws to give the Bulls a 43-point lead, 85-44 with 4:10 to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Reid was in his bag tonight. In addition to his 11-points, he filled up the stat sheet with nine assists, five rebounds, four steals and x turnovers. A double-double in your first college game is pretty impressive.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: There are so many to choose from but the Bulls shot 53.1 percent from the field tonight and held South Carolina State to 32.2 percent shooting.

WHAT A PLAY: Early in the first half, Reid stole the ball from Bulldogs guard Michael Teal and raced to the basket for a layup to make the score 14-7. It was part of the 17-2 run the Bulls went on in the first half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls open the season with a very convincing victory. Up next its Central Michigan, Wed. Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Yuengling Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.



