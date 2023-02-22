Guard Serrel Smith Jr . only scored 4 points but they all came on clutch free throws during the game's final 29-seconds.

ORLANDO, FLA., (Feb. 22, 2023) – Four South Florida players scored in double figures and USF held off a second half UCF surge for an 82-75 American Athletic Conference victory Wednesday night at Addition Financial Arena.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Miguel made a free throw with 20.5 seconds remaining to give the Bulls an 80-73 lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Bryant made 6-of-10 shots, four of them SportsCenter Top-10 worthy dunks, grabbed five rebounds and a block in 26 minutes off the bench. UCF guard Ithiel Horton was terrific tonight making 9-of-18 from the field, 7-of-14 beyond the arc for a very efficient 28 points in the loss.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls bench outscored the Knights reserves 41-8.

WHAT A PLAY: Bryant grabbed a rebound after a blocked shot, led the break and two steps in front of the restricted circle Bryant took flight and threw down a dunk with the power of Thor's hammer to cut UCF’s lead to 33-35.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF wins the final War on I-4 AAC regular season conference game against UCF. The Bulls lead the all-time series 27-21. In the bigger picture, USF has now won two of its last three games. Up next are the final two home games of the season. SMU comes to Tampa Saturday at 7 p.m. and Tulsa visits next Wednesday Mar. 1 at 7 p.m. The Bulls close out the regular season at Wichita State on Sunday Mar. 5 at 2 p.m.



