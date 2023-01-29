SMU, led by 19 points with 18 minutes to play, won despite not making a shot from the field in the final 4:27 of the game.

Serrel Smith Jr . came off the bench to score 12 points for the Bulls (9-13; 2-7 AAC) and Russel Tchewa added 10 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Corey Walker Jr . added nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Tyler Harris scored all but two of his game-high 23 points in the second half Sunday afternoon but it wasn’t enough as South Florida fell behind SMU by 19 points and was unable to come all the way back in a 80-82 American Athletic Conference loss to SMU at Moody Coliseum.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: A desperation heave from half court by Walker Jr. was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Harris made 8-of-17 from the field, 5-of-10 beyond the arc, grabbed a career-high seven rebounds, dished three assists and had a steal. He carried the Bulls in the second half.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: SMU made 50.9 percent of its shots on the day, 56.7 percent in the first half while building a 15 point lead.

WHAT A PLAY: After a dribble hand-off from Sam Hines Jr. to Harris on the left wing, Harris drove to the free throw line and whipped a one-handed pass to a cutting Hines Jr. who took one dribble then finished above the rim with a two-handed dunk to cut SMU’s lead to 62-51.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF goes 0-2 on this road trip and has lost three of its last five games. Up next for the Bulls is East Carolina on Wed. Feb. 1 at Yuengling Center then the USF hosts Memphis on Wed. Feb. 8.



