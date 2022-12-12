South Florida guard Tyler Harris hit a deep three-pointer as time expired to give USF a 72-69 victory over Northern Iowa Monday night at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, IA. It was the Bulls’ (4-6) fourth win in its last five games. It is the first true road non-conference win for the Bulls since 2018.

South Florida built a 14 point first half lead then found itself in a dogfight before emerging with the win.

Harris had a team high 18 points, connecting on 4-of-11 three pointers. Selton Miguel came off the bench to add 17 points, and Russel Tchewa scored 10 points to go along with a team high 8 rebounds.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Harris splashed a three pointer at the buzzer.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Miguel was steady and consistent all game long. He made 54 percent of his shots (7-of-13). Miguel also grabbed six rebounds, all on defense, dished two assists and had a steal.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF got out and ran Monday night and led UNI 21-4 in fast break points.

WHAT A PLAY: With 4:49 left in the first half, Harris caused a steal that Ryan Conwell picked up and started a fast break. Conwell threw it ahead to Harris who tossed a lob to Jake Boggs who caught it and threw down a dunk to give USF a 39-31 lead. Boggs would, unfortunately, suffer a foot injury on another play and leave the arena on crutches.



THE BOTTOM LINE: USF gets some road kill on a cold night in Iowa. Harris did a TREMENDOUS job defensively on UNI leading scorer Bowen Born. Harris limited Born to four points, two of which came at the free throw line. Up next for the Bulls is Dartmouth Friday night at the Yuengling Center.



