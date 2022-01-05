Instant Analysis: South Florida 66 No. 12 Houston 83

TAMPA, FLA., (Jan. 5, 2021) – Houston center Josh Carlton scored a career high 30 points to go along with 11 rebounds to lead the No. 12-ranked Cougars to a 83-66 victory over South Florida Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center.

Jamir Chaplin scored a career high 16 points and Javon Greene had 16 to lead USF (5-8, 0-1 AAC). Chaplin also had team highs of seven rebounds and five assists. Jalyn McCreary added a season-high 12 points and five rebounds for the Bulls.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Carlton made two free throws with 3:17 remaining to give Houston a 73-55 lead

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Carlton was an entire vibe tonight. He established his dominance in the first half scoring 18 points and grabbing 8 rebounds and it carried over into the second half. In addition to his points and rebounds, Carlton had two assists and a steal. He also made 8-of-10 free throws.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Houston dominated the paint outscoring USF 42-22.

WHAT A PLAY: Trailing by four late in the first half Jamir Chaplin blocked Carlton’s jumper. Trey Moss got the rebound, dribbled up the floor and passed it to Greene who hit a three to cut Houston’s lead to 36-35.