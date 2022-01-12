Instant Analysis: South Florida 65 SMU 77

South Florida sophomore Jamir Chaplin matched a career high 17 points, Caleb Murphy scored 12 points and Russel Tchewa added 14 points and a team high six rebounds but it wasn’t enough as SMU (12-4, 3-1 AAC) used a second half surge for a 77-65 victory over the Bulls (5-10, 0-3 AAC) Wednesday night at Moody Coliseum in Dallas. Chaplin is averaging 16 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last four games. The Mustangs placed four players in double figures led by a trio of players who scored 17 points apiece – Marcus Weathers, Zhuric Phelps and Kendric Davis – Michael Weathers added 10 points in the win.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: With 9:33 to play and leading by eight, SMU went on an 18-3 run over the next 5:37 to put the game out of reach. HE STOLE THE SHOW: SMU wing Marcus Weathers was impressive tonight in his 28 minutes of playing time. He made 7-of-11 shots, including both of his three-point attempts. Weathers also grabbed a team high six rebounds and dished two assists. Weathers scored 12 of his 17 points after intermission. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Mustangs bench outscored the Bulls’ bench by a 50-9 margin. WHAT A PLAY: Early in the second half Tchewa sealed his man, caught a pass and started dribbling into the lane for what appeared would be a right handed jump hook. His defender overplayed Tchewa for that shot and the big man stopped, drop stepped and scored on a left handed layup to cut SMU’s lead to 42-41.