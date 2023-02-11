South Florida forward Corey Walker Jr. scored a career-high 25 points and the Bulls led at halftime but four Cincinnati players scored in double figures and the Bearcats blew the game open on the way to an 84-65 victory Saturday night at Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati made 65.5 percent of its shots in the second half.

USF (10-15; 3-9 AAC) was without Russel Tchewa and Keyshawn Bryant against the Bearcats.

Selton Miguel came off the bench to score 8 points, Tyler Harris had 7 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Dok Muordar, who saw a career-high 11-minutes of playing time, added 7 points and 3 rebounds.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Landers Nolley threw down a dunk with: 50 seconds to play to give Cincinnati a 20 point lead.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Walker was efficient (10-of-13), grabbed 6 rebounds (3 OREB) had a block and a steal in 29 minutes of playing time.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Cincinnati turned defense into offense converting 12 Bulls turnovers into 18 points.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF was swept by Cincinnati this season and is now 2-4 over its last six games. Up next for the Bulls is a trip to Tulsa next Wednesday. The team’s next home game is Saturday night Feb. 18 vs. Tulane.



