TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 22, 2023) – Peter Filipovity posted career-highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds, Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had 16 points and Jaden Clayton added 10 to lead Maine to a 70-59 victory over South Florida at Yuengling Center.

USF (2-2) was paced by Chris Youngblood’s 17 points. Kasen Pryor posted a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Pryor’s rebound total is a career-high.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Maine guard Kellen Tynes sank two free throws with 46-seconds to play to increase the Black Bears lead to eight at 65-57.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Filipovity was terrific. In addition to his points and rebounds, he recorded two assists, three steals and just one turnover in 36 minutes of action. About the only things he didn’t do were block a shot and make a three. Of the Black Bears five OREB, Filipovity grabbed three.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Not only did USF shoot poorly (35.4 percent) its defense was just as bad allowing Maine to make 49.0 percent of its shots – 57.1 percent in the second half.

WHAT A PLAY: During a brief late second half rally, Pryor deflected a Maine pass to Youngblood who started a USF fast break. Youngblood drove into a Euro-step deep in the paint and wrapped a pass around a defender’s body to Selton Miguel who laid it in off the glass to get the Bulls within seven at 62-55 with 2:35 left.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida loses its second buy game of the season. The Bulls now hit the road for two true road games at Hofstra (Nov. 30) and Massachusetts (Dec. 2) plus a neutral site game against Florida State (Dec. 9) in Sunrise, FL. USF returns to Yuengling Center on Dec. 12 to face Arkansas Pine Bluff.



