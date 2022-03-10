Instant Analysis: South Florida 58 UCF 60
South Florida guard Caleb Murphy scored a game-highs in points, 15, and assists, eight, and Russel Tchewa notched a double-double of 11 points and a game high 10 rebounds but Javon Greene’s last second three-pointer from 27 feet wouldn’t go in and UCF outlasted the Bulls 60-58 in the first round of the American Athletic Championship inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday night.
USF (8-23, 3-15 AAC) guard Jamir Chaplin added 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Greene snatched a game high four steals in the loss.
UCF (18-11, 9-9 AAC) was led by Darius Perry’s 14 points – ten of them came after halftime – Darin Green Jr. had 11 points, Darius Johnson and Tyem Freeman scored 10 points each.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Javon Greene missed a three pointer at the buzzer.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: UCF doesn’t win this game without the contributions of Freeman off the bench. He made 3-of-4 shots, had five rebounds (two OREB) a steal and took a charge.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls grabbed 17 OREB but scored just 10 second chance points.
WHAT A PLAY: All three of Murphy’s made three-pointers. He came into the game having made three perimeter shots all season.
THE BOTTOM LINE: The 2021-22 USF men’s basketball season is over.