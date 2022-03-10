Instant Analysis: South Florida 58 UCF 60

South Florida guard Caleb Murphy scored a game-highs in points, 15, and assists, eight, and Russel Tchewa notched a double-double of 11 points and a game high 10 rebounds but Javon Greene’s last second three-pointer from 27 feet wouldn’t go in and UCF outlasted the Bulls 60-58 in the first round of the American Athletic Championship inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday night.

USF (8-23, 3-15 AAC) guard Jamir Chaplin added 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Greene snatched a game high four steals in the loss.

UCF (18-11, 9-9 AAC) was led by Darius Perry’s 14 points – ten of them came after halftime – Darin Green Jr. had 11 points, Darius Johnson and Tyem Freeman scored 10 points each.