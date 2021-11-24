Instant Analysis: South Florida 58 Hampton 52

TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 24, 2021) – Caleb Murphy scored 12 points, Javon Greene had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists to lead South Florida to a 58-52 victory over Hampton Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center.

Jake Boggs grabbed a team high eight rebounds for USF who has yet to allow an opponent to score 60-points this season.

Hampton forward Najee Garvin scored a game high 14 points.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Murphy grabbed Mario Haskett’s missed three-pointer with 13-seconds left and USF up 56-52.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Greene stuffed the stat sheet tonight. He made 3-of-5 shots, 2-of-3 beyond the arc. Green iced the game with two late free throw makes. He also had 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Hampton scored zero fast break points.

WHAT A PLAY: Early in the second half Javon Greene stole a pass thrown by Najee Garvin. Greene started the break and threw a lob to Murphy who threw down a two-handed dunk to give the Bulls a 28-24 lead with 17: 55 to play.

THE BOTTOM LINE: It wasn’t pretty but USF gutted out a win on a night when it only attempted five free throws. Up next the Bulls travel to Chestnut Hill, MA to face Boston College in South Florida’s first true road game.