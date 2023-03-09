R.J. Felton and Jaden Walker each scored 22 points to lead East Carolina to a 73-58 victory over South Florida Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bulls (15-17; 7-11 AAC) built a ten point first half lead at 24-14 but the Pirates (16-16; 6-12 AAC) went on a 27-9 run during the final 8:08 of the half and never looked back.

In his final NCAA game, Tyler Harris scored a game high 26-points. He was the only Bull in double figures. Harris made 6-of-14 three-pointers. Sam Hines Jr. added 8 points and Russel Tchewa had a game high 11-rebounds to go along with 7-points.





