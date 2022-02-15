Instant Analysis: South Florida 57 Tulane 76
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2022) – South Florida junior Serrel Smith Jr. scored 17 points and freshman Corey Walker Jr. had a career high 11 points but Tulane took control of the game midway through the first half and coasted to a 76-57 victory Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center.
In the second half the Bulls (7-18, 2-10) could not get closer to Tulane than nine points.The Green Wave had four players in double figures led by
Jaylen Forbes who scored 22 points. Kevin Cross had 19 points, Jadan Coleman scored 16 and Jalen Cook added 13 points to go along with eight assists.
The victory gives Tulane (12-11, 9-5 AAC) nine conference wins for the first time ever in American Athletic Conference play.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Forbes hit a three-pointer with 5:14 to play to give Tulane a 21 point lead at 70-49.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Cross was terrific tonight. In addition to his scoring he grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a shot.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Tulane shot the ball incredibly well making 29-of-55 shots (52.7 percent).
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF got run out of its own arena because it could not make enough shots. This loss is not only the Bulls third consecutive loss to Tulane but USF is also now on its third losing streak of at least three games this season. The Bulls have a quick turnaround with East Carolina (ESPN+) coming to Tampa Thursday followed by a tussle with Tulsa (ESPN+) in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.