Instant Analysis: South Florida 57 Tulane 76

​TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2022) – South Florida junior Serrel Smith Jr. scored 17 points and freshman Corey Walker Jr. had a career high 11 points but Tulane took control of the game midway through the first half and coasted to a 76-57 victory Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center.

In the second half the Bulls (7-18, 2-10) could not get closer to Tulane than nine points.The Green Wave had four players in double figures led by

Jaylen Forbes who scored 22 points. Kevin Cross had 19 points, Jadan Coleman scored 16 and Jalen Cook added 13 points to go along with eight assists.

The victory gives Tulane (12-11, 9-5 AAC) nine conference wins for the first time ever in American Athletic Conference play.