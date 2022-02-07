Instant Analysis: South Florida 52 Temple 49

Chaplin scored 14 points to lead three USF players in double figures. Caleb Murphy had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists and Russel Tchewa scored in double-digits for the second consecutive game with 13 points to go along with four rebounds.

In between Greene's scoring Jamir Chaplin drew an offensive foul on Temple guard Damian Dunn to give the ball back to the Bulls (7-14, 2-7 AAC) with a 50-49 lead.

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2022) – South Florida guard Javon Greene sank a three-pointer with 20.1 seconds left then made two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to ice a 52-49 victory over Temple Monday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Sam Hines Jr. stole the ball from Jahlil White as time ran out.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Chaplin made 5-of-10 shots from the field and was 4-of-5 from the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists and had one steal.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls scored 30 of their 52 points in the paint tonight.

WHAT A PLAY: With 42 seconds left in the first half, Jake Boggs caught a lob from Murphy and threw it down for a crowd energizing dunk that tied the game at 20-20.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF used a 7-0 run in the game's final 2:31 to put an end to its four-game losing streak with a win over the third place team in the AAC. The Bulls cannot celebrate the victory for long because they host Cincinnati (15-7, 5-4 AAC) on Wednesday night.