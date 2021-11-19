Instant Analysis: South Florida 52 No. 21 Auburn 58

TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 19, 2021) – South Florida sophomore guard Caleb Murphy scored a game high 19 points and Javon Greene added 15 points but No. 21 Auburn used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take its first lead of the game and held on to defeat South Florida 58-52 Friday night in Amalie Arena.

The Tigers are the first team to score more than 54 points against USF this season.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Murphy missed a jump shot with 17-seconds left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his scoring Murphy also had six rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal and two turnovers. It’s his second consecutive game with an A/TO ratio of 2:1 or better.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: 19 second half points. USF scored very efficiently in the first half but its scoring woes returned in the second half.

WHAT A PLAY: Early in the second half Murphy pushed the ball in transition, used a hesitation move to get past a defender at the foul line and get to the basket for a left-handed layup to make the score 40-31.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Auburn is ranked No. 21 in the nation and is expected, by most pundits, to reach the Sweet 16 for a reason. That reason was on full display tonight in the second half. They turned defense into offense and were able to get the Bulls out of sync offensively. Up next for USF is an on-campus tilt with Hampton Wednesday night at 7 p.m.



