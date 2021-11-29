Instant Analysis: South Florida 49 Boston College 64

James Karnik scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Quinten Post had 11 points and T.J. Bickerstaff added 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Boston College to a 64-49 victory over South Florida Monday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Eagles finished the game by shooting six-of-six from the floor. It is the first time this season that a Bulls opponent scored at least 60 points. Caleb Murphy led USF with 11 points, Russel Tchewa and Sam Hines Jr. each had seven rebounds in the loss.

