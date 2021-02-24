BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 47 Temple 65

TAMPA, FLA., FEB 24, 2021 – Temple opened the second half on a 17-4 run and cruised to a 65-47 victory over South Florida. Khalif Battle scored a game high 22 points to lead four Owls in double figures.

Bulls forward Alexis Yetna went down with an apparent ankle injury with 5:12 left in the first half and did not return to the game.

De’Vondre Perry and Jeremiah Williams both scored 11 points for the Owls and J.P. Moorman added 10.

The Bulls were led by Justin Brown’s 16 points to go along with a career high three steals. David Collins scored 13 points and Prince Oduro came off the bench to grab a team high six rebounds. Michael Durr blocked a career high four shots.