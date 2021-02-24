BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 47 Temple 65

Instant Analysis: South Florida 47 Temple 65
TAMPA, FLA., FEB 24, 2021 – Temple opened the second half on a 17-4 run and cruised to a 65-47 victory over South Florida. Khalif Battle scored a game high 22 points to lead four Owls in double figures.
Bulls forward Alexis Yetna went down with an apparent ankle injury with 5:12 left in the first half and did not return to the game.
De’Vondre Perry and Jeremiah Williams both scored 11 points for the Owls and J.P. Moorman added 10.
The Bulls were led by Justin Brown’s 16 points to go along with a career high three steals. David Collins scored 13 points and Prince Oduro came off the bench to grab a team high six rebounds. Michael Durr blocked a career high four shots.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Collins missed a shot with 3:20 to play and USF down 59-41 and it was over for the Bulls.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: USF didn’t have an answer for Khalif Battle in this game either. In addition to his 60 percent shooting, he had six rebounds, four assists and a steal.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF only made four shots in the second half. Think about that for a moment. In 20 minutes of playing time USF mad FOUR, F-O-U-R shots. It was hard to watch.
THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida lost to Temple in Tampa for the seventh consecutive game. Next up for USF is a date in Houston against the No. 10-/12 Cougars on Sunday Feb. 28.