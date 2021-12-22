Instant Analysis: South Florida 39 BYU 54
HONOLULU, (Dec. 22, 2021) -- South Florida got off to a good start but scoring woes caught up to the Bulls quickly in a 54-39 loss to Brigham Young Wednesday night in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at Simplifi Arena.
It was the first time since Jan. 28, 2018 that USF failed to score at least 40 points in a game (40 at Houston).
Javon Greene led USF with nine points and three assists. Jamir Chaplin grabbed a team high six rebounds in the loss.
Three Cougars scored in double figures led by Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore who each had 11 points and Alex Barcello’s 10. Caleb Lohner grabbed a game and career high 14 rebounds.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Gideon George made two free throws with 1:08 remaining to make the score 54-37
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Gonna give this to Traore because he scored efficiently on 4-of-7 shots, had nine rebounds and two assists to go along with his 11 points. He also did not commit a turnover in 22 minutes of playing time.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls made half of their first 10 shots, then only made 11-of-52 the rest of the way. USF actually attempted 12 more shots than BYU did Wednesday night and BYU still made more shots than USF.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF has lost two games in a row and four of its last five. The Bulls will play the loser of the Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt game Thursday at either 10 p.m. or midnight ET on ESPN2.