Instant Analysis: South Florida 39 BYU 54

HONOLULU, (Dec. 22, 2021) -- South Florida got off to a good start but scoring woes caught up to the Bulls quickly in a 54-39 loss to Brigham Young Wednesday night in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at Simplifi Arena.

It was the first time since Jan. 28, 2018 that USF failed to score at least 40 points in a game (40 at Houston).

Javon Greene led USF with nine points and three assists. Jamir Chaplin grabbed a team high six rebounds in the loss.

Three Cougars scored in double figures led by Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore who each had 11 points and Alex Barcello’s 10. Caleb Lohner grabbed a game and career high 14 rebounds.