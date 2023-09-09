TAMPA, Fla., (Sep. 9, 2023) – In a game marred by penalties South Florida (1-1) held Florida A&M to 19-yards rushing in a 38-24 victory over the Rattlers Saturday night in front of 36,495 at Raymond James Stadium.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown completed 20-of-34 passes for 197-yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 23-yards and two more touchdowns. Most importantly, Brown did not turn the ball over.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Logan Berryhill snatched his second interception of the night on a fourth and 16 play at the USF 18-yard line and returned it 15-yards to the USF 33.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: FAMU defensive lineman Anthony Dunn posted game highs with 12-tackles and six solo tackles to go along with 2.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF held FAMU to just 19 yards rushing on 29 carries. The Rattlers ran for 207 yards in their opening game.

WHAT A PLAY: Sean Atkins threw deep to the left for 39-yards to Michel Dukes at the FAMU 19. Dukes advanced the ball to the FAMU 7. Two plays later the Bulls scored to take a 24-17 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls get their first victory of the season and of the Alex Golesh era. They didn’t turn the ball over while the Bulls defense posted three takeaways and the USF kick coverage team forced and recovered a fumble. Next Saturday Alabama comes to Raymond James Stadium to face the Bulls at 3:30 p.m.







