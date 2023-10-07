Jacob Zeno threw four touchdowns, UAB rushed for 219-yards and its defense slowed down South Florida in a 56-35 Blazers victory over the Bulls Saturday in front of an announced 23,792 at Protective Stadium.

USF (3-3; 2-1 AAC) struck first and early with a touchdown run by quarterback Byrum Brown just 1:25 seconds into the game. But UAB (2-4; 1-1 AAC) responded with three consecutive touchdowns – one on a 75-yard pass and another on a 61-yard pass. Brown scored again on a 14-yard run at the end of the first quarter but it only put a band aid on a gunshot wound because the Blazers scored three straight touchdowns to give themselves a 42-14 cushion.

Brown completed 24-of-43 passes for 260-yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 136-yards on 16 attempts.

Safety Logan Berryhill and linebacker Jhalyn Shuler each posted 10 tackles to lead the Bulls defense which had nine players produce 10 tackles for loss.



