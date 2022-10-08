Gerry Bohanon rushed for a team high 117 yards on 14 carries and completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

South Florida (1-5, 0-2 AAC) got off to a 10-0 lead on the way to a three-point halftime lead over No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0 AAC) but the Bearcats clawed back after intermission for a 28-24 victory Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Bohanon threw a fourth and one screen pass to Battie and the tailback was tackled for a five yard loss.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Bearcats running back Charles McClelland was exceptional today. He had a game high and career-best 168 yards rushing on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Cincinnati gained 415 yards.

WHAT A PLAY: On first and ten from the USF 12 yard line, Bohanon ran a quarterback keeper to the left for a gain of 59 yards before he was pushed out of bounds at the Cincinnati 29. That run keyed a touchdown drive that gave the Bulls a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF was competitive but could not get a victory. The Bulls winless streak against FBS opponents continues. They haven’t tasted such a victory since defeating Temple on Oct. 23, 2021 (350 days ago).



