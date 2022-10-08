Instant Analysis: South Florida 24 No. 24 Cincinnati 28
South Florida (1-5, 0-2 AAC) got off to a 10-0 lead on the way to a three-point halftime lead over No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0 AAC) but the Bearcats clawed back after intermission for a 28-24 victory Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium.
Gerry Bohanon rushed for a team high 117 yards on 14 carries and completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Bohanon threw a fourth and one screen pass to Battie and the tailback was tackled for a five yard loss.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Bearcats running back Charles McClelland was exceptional today. He had a game high and career-best 168 yards rushing on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Cincinnati gained 415 yards.
WHAT A PLAY: On first and ten from the USF 12 yard line, Bohanon ran a quarterback keeper to the left for a gain of 59 yards before he was pushed out of bounds at the Cincinnati 29. That run keyed a touchdown drive that gave the Bulls a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF was competitive but could not get a victory. The Bulls winless streak against FBS opponents continues. They haven’t tasted such a victory since defeating Temple on Oct. 23, 2021 (350 days ago).