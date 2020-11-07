BullsInsider - In a heartbreaker, Bulls fall to Memphis, 34-33

The University of South Florida Bulls took a tough loss at the hands of the University of Memphis Tigers on Saturday, 34-33. The Bulls were in control for most of the game, but were unable to hold off a fourth quarter comeback by the Tigers.

The teams traded field goals throughout the first quarter, setting up a 6-6 tie to begin the second period of play. What followed was a Memphis drive that ended in an interception returned for a 51 yard touchdown by Daquan Evans to put the Bulls up 13-6 with 13:02 remaining in the first half.

The Tigers were quick to respond with a touchdown of their own on 65 yard pass from Brady White to Calvin Austin. That would tie the game at 13 with more than 11 minutes to go until halftime.

On the very next play, USF quarterback, Noah Johnson, connected with Kelley Joiner for a 75 yard touchdown pass to return the lead to the Bulls, 20-13. The teams had just combined for 21 points in less than three minutes after spending the entire first quarter kicking three field goals between them.

Memphis would gamble on their next series, opting to try and convert on a 4th and 4 on the USF 36 yard line. White’s pass fell incomplete, turning the ball over on downs to the Bulls with a very short field. Seven plays later, Johnson would find tight end, Mitchell Brinkman, in the end zone for another USF touchdown. The Bulls would head to the locker rooms with a 27-13 lead.

The third quarter was quiet compared to the fireworks of the second. Around the nine minute mark, Sean Dykes caught a five yard touchdown pass from White to cut into the USF lead, 27-20.

USF’s only score in the third quarter was a 41 yard field goal courtesy of Spencer Shrader. The kick would increase the Bulls’ lead to 30-20 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Shrader would kick a 46 yard field goal with 4:36 to in the game. The decision made it a two score game for Memphis, who trailed the Bulls 33-20, but would end up a turning point in the game.

Memphis scored a touchdown on both of their subsequent drives, which sandwiched a three-and-out by the Bulls in between. First, it was a ten yard pass to Dykes to narrow the USF lead to 33-27, followed by a nine yard pass to Austin to give the Tigers their one point, 34-33 lead.

Until the fourth quarter, the USF defense had done a good job of containing what can be an explosive Memphis offense. However, the coaching staff made a clear decision in the fourth quarter, up two touchdowns with less than five minutes to go, to alter their defensive strategy. Head coach, Jeff Scott, was asked about this change after the game.

“I felt like we were tired at corner,” said Scott. “They had missed a couple (passes) that were wide open. I wanted them to make all the plays. They hadn’t consistently made all those throws in earlier quarters. Was going to make them drive all the way down. They executed. We didn’t.”

Scott was also asked if they were looking for moral victories in their six straight loss.

“There are no moral victories,” said Scott. “We played to win the game. Our guys understand that.”

Despite the disappointing loss in what has become a disappointing season, Scott remains optimistic.

“I feel like we are closer now than at any other point,” he said. “We’ve made too much progress from where we were earlier in the year. I feel like our team is getting better. That’s something we can build on.”

Something else they can build on is the experience being gained by younger players. Scott was asked about running backs, Brian Battie and Leo Parker. Battie led the rushing corps with 76 yards, while Parker had 23 on three carries.

“Brian is a freshman we think is really talented,” said Scott. “A lot of guys ahead of him this year. We had three of our running backs out (for this game). We knew this was going to be a good opportunity for Battie and Leo Parker. There’s some positives for younger guys coming out and making plays.

“Our guys played their guts out. I’ve coached for a long time and I was really proud. We just didn’t execute in the fourth quarter when it came down to it.”

Johnson played his first complete game at quarterback for the Bulls, finishing with 217 passing yards and two touchdowns. Nine receivers got looks in the game, with Latrell Williams leading the team with four catches. Joiner finished with the lead in receiving yards with 78, including the one touchdown.

For the Tigers, White had a big game, passing for 437 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to leading a fourth quarter comeback. Dykes had catches for 147 yards and Austin finished with 102. Both receivers had two touchdowns apiece.

Memphis improves to 4-2 (3-2) with the win and will head to Annapolis to visit Navy on Saturday. That game will begin at 2:30, with coverage on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

The Bulls drop to 1-6 (0-5) and will stay on the road to meet Houston in one week. Kickoff for that game is at 3 PM. ESPN+ is the broadcast network currently scheduled for that game.



