The University of South Florida Bulls lost a tough fight to the 20th ranked University of Houston Cougars on Wednesday night, 62-58. The Cougars maintained control throughout the game, but the pesky underdogs would keep it close until the very end.

The Bulls trailed the entire first half, by as much as ten, 24-14, with 6:28 to go in the period. USF then went on a 9-0 scoring run to get within one, 24-23, with just under four minutes remaining in the half. The Cougars would outscore them 5-3 down the stretch to take a 31-26 advantage into halftime.



The second half was a near mirror-image of the first. Houston would get up to a double-digit lead midway through the period, 11 points this time, and the Bulls would fight back to make it close. The Cougars held their smallest lead of the period, just two points, with 17 seconds left in the game, 58-56. Forced to foul for time, the Bulls gave Houston the opportunity to pull away a bit at the end.

The Cougars dominated the boards, 36 rebounds to 26, leading to a 17-2 advantage in second-chance points. The Bulls had an edge in the paint, 18-14, and went to the free throw line 26 times, compared to Houston’s 12. The difference there is that the Cougars hit an impressive 92% from the line, where the Bulls made just 69%.

USF had a much better showing in the rematch than their first encounter with the Cougars this season. The suffered a humiliating 19 point defeat in Houston just three weeks ago.

Bulls’ basketball head coach, Brian Gregory, found positivity in the loss.

“I thought we responded really well in those last ten minutes,” said Gregory. “I talked with our guys with eight minutes to go and said, ‘let’s get this game within reach and with a chance to win in the last four minutes’ and they really responded defensively.”

They did come up with a defensive stop when Dejon Jarreau missed a layup for Houston, but he came down with his own rebound and made his second-chance bucket to effectively put the game out of reach with 21 seconds to go. That rebound and put-back was the winning play for the Cougars. Immediately following that score was a three-pointer from LaQuincy Rideau, which would have been the go-ahead points for the Bulls, who instead were forced to foul.

“We just got to keep getting better and we’ve got no time to waste,” said Gregory. “We turn around and play Saturday at noon. We’ve got to bounce back.”

Houston head coach, Kelvin Sampson, had high praise for Gregory.

“There’s not a coach in this league that I respect more than Brian Gregory,” said Sampson. “What he’s down with this team, he’s got a good team. Brian’s done a great job with this team. He really has.”

Rideau was the points leader for the Bulls with 21 points, going 5-6 from the free throw line. David Collins was the only other USF player in double-digits, scoring 13.

For Houston, the star was Quentin Grimes, with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fabian White Jr. was the only other Cougar in double-digits, with ten points.

The Cougars, now 20-5 (10-2), will visit SMU on Saturday for a 6 PM tipoff.

The Bulls drop to 11-13 (4-6) and host Tulsa on Saturday for a noon tip. That game will be broadcast on ESPNU.