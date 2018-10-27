The University of South Florida Bulls played a dangerous game playing from behind against inferior opponents all season. The University of Houston Cougars made them pay for it on Saturday night, 57-36. Houston quarterback, D’Eriq King, could not be stopped all game.



IT WAS OVER WHEN

The Bulls had punted five times, the fifth of which put Houston on their own goal line. That drive ended with a safety due to an intentional grounding penalty. Bentlee Sanders took the subsequent kickoff to the Houston 27 yard line. The Bulls had momentum for the first time in the game, but were stopped with a fourth and four on the Houston seven yard line. The kicked the first of two momentum killing field goals in a game where they simply could not stop the Houston offense.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Without a doubt, it was D’Eriq King. King passed for 419 yards and five touchdowns, while running for 132 yards and two more touchdowns. Throughout much of the game, he did what he wanted, rarely even challenged by the Bulls’ defense.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

The 57 points the Cougars put up against USF is a new program record. There is not much to say about this other than it happened during a time when the head coach was a former defensive coordinator for a national championship team.

WHAT A PLAY

Sanders’ kick return had the potential of being a game changer because of the impact on momentum. Because the Bulls missed the opportunity to capitalize, the best play of the game was King’s 47 yard touchdown run. It was the first score of the game, but it was predictive of what would be in store.

THE BOTTOM LINE

USF is now 7-1 for the second straight season. For the second straight season, it was Houston who ended their win streak in a game where the outcome could be pinned to specific coaching decisions. The Cougars are also 7-1 and will likely take USF’s place in the top 25 rankings.

Houston will pay a visit to SMU on 11/3. That game is set for 7:00 PM on ESPNU.

USF will host Tulane on 11/3 and try to rebound from this embarrassing loss. It will be another 3:30 kickoff time, with coverage on CBSSN.