Recruiting almost always boils down to connections and that was certainly the case when West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to St. Petersburg (Fla.) Gibbs defensive back La’Darius Henry.

While currently committed to South Florida, Henry has kept all of his options on the table and although he hadn’t had any previous contact with the Mountaineers. That all changed when new running backs coach Marquel Blackwell made the move over from Toledo and spoke with him on the phone.