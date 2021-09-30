South Florida Bulls conference slate announced

TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 30, 2021) – The American Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball league schedule on Thursday, and the Bulls learned the layout of their AAC slate.

Additionally, the American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Championship will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 through Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

South Florida will open its conference campaign in the Yuengling Center with back-to-back home games on ESPN+ against East Carolina on Jan. 1 vs. Houston on Jan. 5. The Bulls close the regular season in Philadelphia at Temple on March 6, also on ESPN+. USF meets Cincinnati, ECU, Houston, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and UCF twice each this season.

South Florida announced its non-conference schedule earlier this month.



Tip times for ESPN+ games will be determined by the host schools and announced at a later date.