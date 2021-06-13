Gordon earns a two-way offer during Bulls Camp
TAMPA- Mainland HS (Fla.) three-star athlete Isaiah Gordon earned a South Florida offer the hard way camping with 800-plus kids on Saturday and working out for running backs coach Cam Aiken and linebackers coach Ernie Sims III at the final camp of 2021. Gordon spoke with Bulls Insider about landing the offer and his recruitment after the camp.
