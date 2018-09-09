TAMPA-



The USF Bulls defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, 49-38. USF return man and receiver, Terrence Horne Jr., and quarterback, Blake Barnett, combined for a total of seven touchdowns in the win, in an exciting back-and-forth which featured no less than ten lead changes.

USF won the coin toss and opted to receive the first kickoff. Beginning at their 34 yard line, Barnett quickly led the offense to the USF 45, before throwing a pass right into the hands of Georgia Tech safety, Tariq Carpenter.

The Yellow Jacket’s offense spent the next six-and-a-half minutes moving the chains from their own 43 yard down to the USF 17, where their drive stalled after back-to-back running plays for a loss. Brenton King nailed the 35 yard field goal to give Georgia Tech a 3-0 lead.

On the subsequent kickoff, which was kicked deep to the two yard line, Horne would return the kick the full 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulls a 7-3 lead. Six-and-a-half minutes for the Yellow Jackets answered within 12 seconds by the Bulls.

The next possession for Georgia Tech began at their 25 yard line, the result of a touchback. On the fifth play of the drive, quarterback, TaQuan Marshall, broke free for a 45 yard touchdown run. With 4:38 on the first quarter clock, the Yellow Jackets had a 10-7 lead.

Georgia Tech placekicker, Shawn Davis, kicked the ball deep into Bulls’ territory, where Horne caught it at the three yard line. Horne began his return up the right side, but was forced to his left, where he found a lane and a 97 yard return for his second touchdown of the first quarter. The clock remained at 4:38 while the lead returned to USF, 14-10.

Marshall and the Yellow Jackets wasted no time responding. On the first play of the possession, Marshall connected with Clinton Lynch for an 81 yard passing touchdown. The score now 17-14, favoring Georgia Tech, and still 4:38 on the first quarter game clock.

On the next kickoff, Georgia Tech’s coaching staff decided to order a squib kick instead of risking another return for a touchdown. USF recovered the kick on their own 33 yard line. This time, the Bulls would drive down to the Yellow Jacket goal line, only to be denied by the Georgia Tech defense. They opted to go for the touchdown on fourth down, but the pass to Darnell Salomon was dropped in the end zone. USF turned the ball over on downs on the one yard line.

The next possession for Georgia Tech was a rare three-and-out. They would punt to the USF 31, where Tyre McCants returned it for no gain. A 13 yard pass to tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, and three runs by Barnett for a total of 24 yards set up a first down on the Georgia Tech 18 yard line. From there, Barnett connected with Salomon for an 18 yard touchdown pass. With 10:10 remaining in the second quarter, the Bulls regained the lead, 21-17.

The next scoring action took place in the second half. Georgia Tech would begin their drive on their own 31 yard line. On first down, Marshall ran a route to his left side for a 24 yard gain. During the play, however, he was injured and left the field, limping. He was replaced by his backup, Tobias Oliver. Oliver would call his own number five times for total of 39 yards and a touchdown. This returned the lead to the Yellow Jackets, 24-21, with 11:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Once again, the Bulls would respond with a touchdown of their own and another lead change. This time, it was Duran Bell Jr. who ran 14 yards for a touchdown. That score was set up in part by a 24 ya:rd pass to McCants and a 13 yard pass to Randall St. Felix. The Bulls lead the Yellow Jackets, 28-24 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Georgia Tech and another answer of their own. Oliver scored on a one yard run, his second touchdown on as many possessions. A 28 yard by Qua Searcy got the Yellow Jackets into USF territory. The score with 4:22 on the clock was Georgia Tech 31, USF 28.

The next drive would provide a critical turning point in the game. The Bulls did not have an answer for the last score. This left the door open for Georgia Tech to build a two score lead, which they took advantage of. Early in the fourth quarter, Oliver scored his third touchdown on his third straight possession. A 46 yard run by Jordan Mason gave the Yellow Jackets a short field to work with. USF now trailed by ten, 38-28, with 14:15 remaining in the game.

The Bulls finished strong, however. USF scored the final three touchdowns of the game, a three yard pass to Horne, a 19 yard run by Barnett, and a 5 yard run by Barnett. The two possessions by Georgia Tech sandwiched between those three scoring drives ended in turnovers. USF linebacker, Nico Sawtelle, recovered a fumble by Searcy on one drive and intercepted a pass thrown by Marshall on the other.

The Yellow Jackets would get the ball back with more than two minutes on the clock, but at that point, there was little hope of a comeback, being down two scores. They ended up down at the USF 2 yard line, but couldn’t break through the goal line during regulation.

Barnett’s four touchdowns make him the top story of the game, especially being down two scores late in the game. In just his third career start, Barnett, passed for 202 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also led the team in rushing, with 91 yards and two scores.

McCants was the top receiver for the Bulls, with 99 yards. Running back, Duran Bell, finished with 69 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Horne’s two kickoff returns for touchdowns set a new program record.

For the Yellow Jackets, Marshall and Oliver had similar numbers. Marshall’s 113 yards leads the team, but Oliver is close behind with 97 yards.

Georgia Tech will visit Pitt in their next game, September 15th at 12:30 PM EDT. They are now 1-1 on the season.

The Bulls, who improve to 2-0, will play their next game in Chicago against, Illinois. Kickoff for that game is set for 3:00 PM EDT on September 15th. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.