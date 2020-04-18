News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-18 00:08:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia lineman curious about USF

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

South Florida coaches are aiming high with targets for the 2021 class and Jeff Scott and his staff recently offered the number four center in the country Bryson Estes from Eagle's Landing Christian...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}