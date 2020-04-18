Georgia lineman curious about USF
South Florida coaches are aiming high with targets for the 2021 class and Jeff Scott and his staff recently offered the number four center in the country Bryson Estes from Eagle's Landing Christian...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news