TAMPA, Fla. – The South Florida Bulls (1-3) look to shake off last week as they take on their first conference matchup this weekend. The Bulls play East Carolina University (2-2, 0-1 AAC). Initially scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. kick at Raymond James Stadium, the game has been moved to play at FAU Stadium Saturday due to the hurricane. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Holton Ahlers leads the ECU offense earlier this season (James Guillory)

ECU OFFENSE

ECU posts a strong offense led by senior quarterback Holton Ahlers. Ahlers has completed 66.4 percent of his throws this season, putting up 1067 yards and nine touchdowns. The Pirate run game also holds a powerful front. Sophomore runningbacks Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris split the backfield. Mitchell leads in yards with 386 while Harris racks up the touchdowns - 4. Senior Isiah Winstead leads the Pirate receiver core with 28 receptions racking up 402 yards. However, senior tight end Ryan Jones is the red zone threat gaining three touchdowns thus far.

ECU DEFENSE

The Pirates have allowed 18.8 points per game this season, ranking them 47th in NCAA total defense. The secondary is what shines on this team. Sophomore safety Teagan Wilk leads the team with 25 tackles and three passes defended. While sophomore corner Juan Powell is close behind, having 24 tackles and one pass defended. The Bulls backfield will be reluctant to find success against ECU as they allow just 3.3 yards per run. USF will need to find a way to get the passing in check this week as they take on the Pirate defense. This unit is arising as the backbone of this team. They have allowed just nine touchdowns through four weeks, an opponent red zone efficiency of 66% (14th in the nation), and each loss the Pirates have faced this season was a game that could have gone either way.

SHEWEY'S SUMMARY