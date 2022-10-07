South Florida coming off several tough losses in a row head to face #24 Cincinnati in Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

South Florida (1-4, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) at No. 24 Cincinnati (4-1, 1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: Cincinnati by 27 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Cincinnati leads 12-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Cincinnati is back in the AP Top 25 at No. 24 after reeling off four straight wins following the Bearcats’ season-opening loss to Arkansas. On Saturday, Cincinnati will be looking to extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 30 and beat South Florida for a fifth straight time. The Bearcats have won 17 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents. South Florida, meanwhile, is losing games by an average of 29 points, aside from a three-point loss to Florida.

KEY MATCHUP

Stopping the run has been a point of emphasis for the Bearcats this season. The Bearcats allowed only 36 yards on the ground in last week’s win at Tulsa. After giving up 224 in the opener against Arkansas, they have allowed 78 per game in the four games since. South Florida averages 172 rushing yards led by Brian Battie, who has 397 yards and three TDs while averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Florida: QB Gerry Bohanon has struggled since transferring from Baylor with three TD passes and six interceptions. He is completing less than 56% of his passes.