GAME CHAT: USF vs. Wichita State
TAMPA, Fla. -- USF plays its final home game of January tonight when the Bulls host No. 22 ranked Wichita State at 7 p.m. in the Yuengling Center in a Coaches vs. Cancer game.
USF (8-10, 1-4) has lost three straight games by a combined eight points including a heartbreaking 55-54 loss Saturday at UCF. Meanwhile the Shockers lost two in a row last week -- 65-53 Wednesday at Temple and 65-54 Saturday at home to Houston – after winning 15 of their first 16 games of the season.
--USF ranks 21st in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 17.1 per game.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks eighth in the NCAA with 2.6 steals per game.
--USF has held 16 of its 18 opponents under their season scoring average.
--USF is 15-4 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.
