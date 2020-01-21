TAMPA, Fla. -- USF plays its final home game of January tonight when the Bulls host No. 22 ranked Wichita State at 7 p.m. in the Yuengling Center in a Coaches vs. Cancer game.

USF (8-10, 1-4) has lost three straight games by a combined eight points including a heartbreaking 55-54 loss Saturday at UCF. Meanwhile the Shockers lost two in a row last week -- 65-53 Wednesday at Temple and 65-54 Saturday at home to Houston – after winning 15 of their first 16 games of the season.