GAME CHAT: South Florida at UCF

Russ Wood
ORLANDO, Fla., (Feb. 3, 2020) -- South Florida (6-13, 1-6) looks to earn its first American Athletic Conference road game of the season tonight against UCF (12-7, 4-5) at Addition Financial Arena in the War On I-4. Tonight’s game is available on ESPN+.

The Bulls last tasted victory on Jan. 15 when they defeated the Knights 75-51 at the Yuengling Center. USF dominated the glass with a 53-26 rebounding advantage in that game including a season high 21 offensive rebounds. The Bulls also made a season-best eight three-pointers in the win.

UCF has never lost to USF in Orlando under head coach Johnny Dawkins’ leadership, with their last home loss to USF coming on Feb. 5, 2014 (79-78 OT).

