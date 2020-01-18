The Bulls nearly knocked off No. 22 ranked Memphis last Sunday, while the Knights ended a five-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 74-55 win at Tulane to give the Knights their first victory since Dec. 18 against Bethune-Cookman.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- USF (8-9, 1-3) looks to earn its first road win during American Athletic Conference play tonight against UCF (10-7, 1-4) at Addition Financial Arena in the War On I-4. Tonight’s game is available on ESPNU.

--USF ranks 25th in the NCAA with 8.9 steals per game and has at least eight in 13 of 17 games this season.

--USF ranks 26th in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 17.1 per game.

--USF has held 15 of its 17 opponents under their season scoring average.

--David Collins has made 359 career free throws and ranks third all-time in school history.

--Laquincy Rideau ranks sixth in the NCAA with 2.7 steals per game.

--Ezacuras Dawson III ranks third in The American with a .426 three-point field goal percentage.

