 GAME CHAT: USF at Notre Dame
football

GAME CHAT: USF at Notre Dame

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

USF (1-0, 0-0 AAC) faces No. 7 ranked Notre Dame (1-0, 1-0 ACC) at 2:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 19, 2020

Location: Notre Dame Stadium

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Television: USA Network

Radio: 95.3/620 WDAE/iHeart Radio Bulls Unlimited

Series: This is the second meeting between the two schools. USF leads the series 1-0, with a 23-20 upset win in South Bend on Sept. 5, 2011.

Head coaches: USF — Jeff Scott (1-0, 1st season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (93-37, 11th season).

