TAMPA, FLA., (Mar. 1, 2023) –South Florida hosts Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game today at 7 p.m. ET at Yuengling Center on ESPN+.

The Bulls (13-16; 6-10 AAC) have won three of its last four games, including a 96-69 blowout victory at Tulsa on Feb. 15.

The Golden Hurricane (5-23; 1-16 AAC) have lost ten consecutive games.

It's Senior Night for USF.

Serrel Smith Jr., Tyler Harris, Keyshawn Bryant, Jake Boggs, Jamir Chaplin and Mark Calleja are the players who will be honored before tonight's game. Boggs and Chaplin both have another season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Calleja joined the team for the 2018-19 season as a walk-on and earned a scholarship prior to last season.

Also honored tonight are senior team managers Brandon Buckman, Christian Fiore, Alex Kirschner and Dan Thompson.







