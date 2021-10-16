GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Tulsa

TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 16, 2021) – South Florida returns to Raymond James Stadium today in search of its first American Athletic Conference win of the 2021 season when it faces Tulsa. The game may be watched on ESPNU. Kickoff is slated for Noon.

USF (1-4, 0-1 American) is looking to end a 12-game conference losing streak that dates to Oct. 26, 2019. Starting with Tulsa (2-4, 1-1 American) four four of the Bulls next five games are at home after starting the year with three of the first five on the road.

