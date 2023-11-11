Advertisement
GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Temple

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
@RussHoops

TAMPA (September 9, 2023) South Florida (4-5; 2-3 American) seeks its first home win in nearly two months, after playing four of its last five games on the road and gaining two wins, when it hosts Temple (3-6; 1-4 American) today in an American Athletic Conference game at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is slated for noon ET on ESPN+.

A victory would mark No. 99 in Ray Jay, and put the Bulls one win away from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

USF will honor members of our armed services and first responders Saturday, wearing a red, white and blue “U” on the Bulls helmets.

