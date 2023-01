TAMPA, Fla., (Jan. 4, 2023) – South Florida opens a two-game homestand against American Athletic Conference foes tonight when it hosts Temple at 7 p.m. at the Yuengling Center.

The Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) is coming off a road loss at Memphis but have won seven of their last nine games and are averaging 75.7 points per game during that stretch.

The Owls (8-7, 2-0 AAC) won their first two games in AAC play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Read our What To Watch For game preview here.

