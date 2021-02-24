The Bulls (8-8, 4-6 AAC) took the opener, 83-76, Sunday, in Philadelphia and are looking for the sweep. Temple (4-10, 3-10 AAC) is trying to snap a six-game losing streak against an opponent it has a perfect 6-0 record against at the Yuengling Center.

The game may be viewed on ESPNU.

South Florida concludes its two-game series with Temple Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET in Tampa at the Yuengling Center.

-- David Collins needs just seven points to move into seventh place on the USF all-time scoring list.

-- This is the first time that USF has played the same team in back-to-back games during the regular season since facing Charlotte in consecutive games in January during the 1982-83 season.



-- Alexis Yetna enters play Wednesday against the Owls averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in three career games against Temple.



-- USF featured its second straight game with seven turnovers or less on Sunday in a win at Temple.



-- Is shooting 71.9 percent from the free throw line over the last four games.