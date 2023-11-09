TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 9, 2023) – The Amir Abdur-Rahim era officially begins tonight as South Florida hosts South Carolina State to open the 52nd season of Bulls men’s basketball at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. USF begins the season with a four-game homestand.

It is the regular season opener for USF (0-0) but SC State (1-0) opened its season Monday with a victory over Voorhees. The Bulls are 1-1 all-time vs. SC State, losing 65-64 on a last second three-pointer on Dec. 3, 2021.

Join our premium chat with other USF fans by clicking HERE.