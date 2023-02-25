TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 25, 2023) -- The South Florida men’s basketball team aims for its third win in its last four games when it faces SMU in an American Athletic Conference game at Yuengling Center tonight at 7 p.m. ET. It is the Bulls’ final homestand of the season – USF hosts Tulsa on Wednesday.

Tonight is "Chucky Atkins Night'' as USF pays tribute to the point guard who is one of only three USF men's basketball players to have his jersey (No. 12) retired.

Today’s game may be viewed on ESPN+.

The Bulls (12-16; 5-10 AAC), completed a season sweep over UCF on Wednesday for the first time in 30 years (1992-92). Tyler Harris made three three-pointers in the victory and now needs to make six more threes for a new USF single-season three-point record (88 – Derrick Sharp, 1991-92)

The Mustangs (10-18, 5-10 AAC), who haven’t played since last Sunday, have lost four of its last six and have not won a road game since Jan. 18.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Mustangs won the first matchup 82-80 in Dallas on Jan. 29.

Read our USF vs. SMU game preview HERE.

Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

Not already a subscriber?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.



