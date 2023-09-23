TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 23, 2023) – South Florida (1-2; 0-0) looks for its first win over an FBS opponent since Oct. 23, 2021 (Temple) when it hosts Rice (2-1, 0-0) today on the Bermuda grass field at Raymond James Stadium at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Owls come to Tampa on a two-game win streak having defeated Texas Southern and Houston. Today marks the first game outside the state of Texas for Rice.

The Bulls defense turned in its best performance in years against Alabama but the offense couldn't get much going in a 17-3 loss last Saturday.



Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber?