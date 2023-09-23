News More News
GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Rice

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 23, 2023)South Florida (1-2; 0-0) looks for its first win over an FBS opponent since Oct. 23, 2021 (Temple) when it hosts Rice (2-1, 0-0) today on the Bermuda grass field at Raymond James Stadium at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Owls come to Tampa on a two-game win streak having defeated Texas Southern and Houston. Today marks the first game outside the state of Texas for Rice.

The Bulls defense turned in its best performance in years against Alabama but the offense couldn't get much going in a 17-3 loss last Saturday.

