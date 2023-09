TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2023) – South Florida (1-1) looks for its first win over an opponent ranked in the top-10 since 2007 when it hosts No. 10 Alabama today on the Bermuda grass field at Raymond James Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

“In terms of environment, it should be a really cool game,” Bulls head coach Alex Golesh said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He is correct, attendance is expected to be somewhere between 60,000 and 65,000 for this one.

Several hours after our game preview was published, ESPN reported that the Crimson Tide will start Notre Dame transfer QB Tyler Buchner. Jalen Milroe started Alabama’s first two games.

