TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2023) – South Florida (2-2; 1-0) and Navy (1-2; 0-1 AAC) meet on the gridiron for the fourth time, all as American Athletic conference foes, when the two square off on CBS Sports Network this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD.

Navy leads the all-time series against USF 2-1, including a 2-0 mark in Annapolis. Navy won the last meeting 35-3 in Annapolis in 2019.

The game will be a contrast in styles as USF tries to play as fast as possible, averaging 84 plays per game (fourth most in the country), while Navy tries to slow the game down, running 64 plays per game (103rd in the country). We will see two of the best rushing offenses in the country as Navy is ranked tenth nationally at 223.3-yards per game, while USF is No. 24 at 203.8-yards per game. The USF rush defense is No. 19 in the country, giving up just 88 yards per game.

