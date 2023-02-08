Game Chat: South Florida vs. Memphis
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2023) -- South Florida returns to the court for the first time in a week in a rematch against Memphis tonight in an American Athletic Conference game at the Yuengling Center.
The game is available on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.
The last time the two teams met, Serrel Smith Jr. tied a career-high with 21 points and Tyler Harris had 17 points in a 93-86 loss at FedExForum in Memphis.
Tonight will be a very special night at Yuengling Center because USF honors Radenko Dobras (1989-92). One of the greatest players in USF men’s basketball history, Dobras posted 1,935 career points (third all-time), 534 assists (third), 217 made 3-pointers (third), 152 steals (eighth), a 78.6 free-throw percentage (seventh), a 17.0-point scoring average (tied for fourth) and 100 double-figure scoring games (first).
His teams won a Sun Belt Conference Tournament title, earned the first two NCAA Tournament bids in program history and an NIT appearance.
Dobras’ No. 31 was retired and hangs in the Yuengling Center rafters.
Read our game preview HERE.
Join our premium game chat by clicking HERE.
BULLS NOTES
Tyler Harris is averaging 20.3 points over his last six games (4.25 three-pointers/game)
Harris ranks fifth in the AAC in scoring (17.0 ppg) and has made 5+ three-pointers in a game nine times
Harris needs to make three three-pointers to set a new AAC career record; 19 for new USF single-season record
Russel Tchewa ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding (8.0) and third in shooting percentage (60.5%)
Tchewa has logged four double-doubles in his last 10 games (eight career)
Corey Walker Jr. is averaging
USF is 9-2 (2-2 AAC) this season when scoring at least 70 points