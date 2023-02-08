TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2023) -- South Florida returns to the court for the first time in a week in a rematch against Memphis tonight in an American Athletic Conference game at the Yuengling Center.

The game is available on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

The last time the two teams met, Serrel Smith Jr. tied a career-high with 21 points and Tyler Harris had 17 points in a 93-86 loss at FedExForum in Memphis.

Tonight will be a very special night at Yuengling Center because USF honors Radenko Dobras (1989-92). One of the greatest players in USF men’s basketball history, Dobras posted 1,935 career points (third all-time), 534 assists (third), 217 made 3-pointers (third), 152 steals (eighth), a 78.6 free-throw percentage (seventh), a 17.0-point scoring average (tied for fourth) and 100 double-figure scoring games (first).

His teams won a Sun Belt Conference Tournament title, earned the first two NCAA Tournament bids in program history and an NIT appearance.

Dobras’ No. 31 was retired and hangs in the Yuengling Center rafters.





