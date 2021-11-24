GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Hampton

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 24, 2021) – The South Florida men's basketball returns to the Yuengling Center tonight to host the Hampton Pirates. The game may be viewed on ESPN+



The Bulls (2-2, 0-0 American) are coming off a tough loss to No. 19 Auburn Friday night. In that defeat the Bulls starting back court of Caleb Murphy and Javon Greene combined to score 34 points.

USF is allowing just 54.8 points per game which ranks 14th in NCAA Division I in scoring defense.



The Pirates (2-3, 0-0 Big South) lost to Georgia Southern by 20 points Saturday afternoon.

