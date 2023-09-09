TAMPA (September 9, 2023) – South Florida (0-1) returns to Raymond James Stadium tonight for its first home game of the season when it faces Florida A&M (1-0). The game may be streamed on ESPN+ or heard on 102.5 THE BONE. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bulls look to bounce back from their loss at Western Kentucky and head coach Alex Golesh said that his players and coaching staff are ready to go.

"I think our staff is encouraged and I think our players are encouraged,'' Golesh said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "We're turning the page, cleaning some things up, really hitting home on what the difference in the game was and moving on to FAMU.''

